Heartland boys help lend a helping hand to neighbors following winter storm

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Jackson couple wants to put a spotlight on their neighbors that gave a helping hand after the winter storm. They say the folks did it, no handouts asked.

“They gave us the money back in this,” Robert Horvatich said

The words are hard to miss.

“Thank you for the money but we don’t need it,” Constance Horvatich said.

They’re highlighted in bright yellow, on the same envelope with the money Constance and Robert Horvatich, gave a few neighbors that helped clear their driveway during the winter storm.

“These 3 little boys just showed up with their snow shovels and started digging me out. I tried everything, I tried putting a mat under the wheels. I thought, ‘oh Bob’s going to kill me,’” Mrs. Horvatich said.

“The boys, they helped her quite a bit. I mean they were getting all over the place, and sweet talking her I’m sure,” Mr. Horvatich said.

Mrs. Horvatich shared after some convincing, she and her husband sent the 3 helpers off with some cash.

Not long after that they returned with all the money they gave them. She said it was a surprise they never expected.

“It’s just like, I couldn’t believe these kids just did it out of the goodness of their heart,” Mr. Horvatich said.

The couple couldn’t go without showing gratitude, so Mrs. Horvatich prepared something they couldn’t deny, cookies

Mr. and Mrs. Horvatich said they’re glad to see their glad see people out there with good and genuine hearts. They said the boys’ parents should be proud.

“Thats shows us there’s hope for the future,” Mr. and Mrs. Horvatich said.

