Gov. Pritzker to visit Marion to discuss freezing gas tax

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make a stop in Marion on Monday afternoon, February 7.

The governor will visit the Pepsi Mid-American plant at 1:30 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker plans to discuss his plans on freezing the state’s gas tax for the coming fiscal year.

Illinois’ gas tax is currently 39.2 cents per gallon. Without a freeze in place, the tax will rise to more than 41 cents per gallon by July.

This was a topic in his State of the State and Budget Address last week.

