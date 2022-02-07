Gov. Pritzker to visit Marion to discuss freezing gas tax
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make a stop in Marion on Monday afternoon, February 7.
The governor will visit the Pepsi Mid-American plant at 1:30 p.m.
Gov. Pritzker plans to discuss his plans on freezing the state’s gas tax for the coming fiscal year.
Illinois’ gas tax is currently 39.2 cents per gallon. Without a freeze in place, the tax will rise to more than 41 cents per gallon by July.
This was a topic in his State of the State and Budget Address last week.
