Gov. Beshear to give COVID-19 briefing at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, February 7.

He will provide the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics.

The governor will speak at 3 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Feb. 4, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 8,376 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 additional deaths.

The positivity rate in the Commonwealth is 24.71 percent.

Currently, 2,345 Kentuckians are in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 422 are in the ICU and 215 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.