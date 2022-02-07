Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give COVID-19 briefing at 3pm

The COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Feb. 4.
The COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Feb. 4.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, February 7.

He will provide the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics.

The governor will speak at 3 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Feb. 4, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 8,376 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 additional deaths.

The positivity rate in the Commonwealth is 24.71 percent.

Currently, 2,345 Kentuckians are in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 422 are in the ICU and 215 are on ventilators.

Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to open new location
