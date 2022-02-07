General John A. Logan Museum to feature exhibit ‘Voices and Votes: Democracy in America’

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - A southern Illinois museum will host a Smithsonian Museum on Main Street Exhibit in February and March.

The General John A. Logan Museum is one of six Illinois sites chosen to host “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.”

It will be February 12 through March 16.

The museum will also feature a companion exhibit on women’s suffrage in southern Illinois with four programs at the Liberty Theater:

Saturday, Feb. 19 - Movie “1776″ at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 - Movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” at 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 - Mrs. Logan speaks at 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 - Play “Reminiscing” about four Jackson County, Ill. women looking back on the struggle for women’s suffrage at 4 p.m.

The museum’s hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

School groups can call 618-684-3455 or email loganmuseumdirector@gmail.com to schedule a visit.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.