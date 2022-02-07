Fundraiser for southeast Mo. FFA chapters to benefit Jackson, Saxony Lutheran High School

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri farm supply store announced its annual fundraiser for local Future Farmers of America chapters will be February 9-21.

Customers are asked to donate $1 or $5 to their local chapter.

Buchheit of Jackson said it will be donating their proceeds to the FFA chapters at Jackson and Saxony Lutheran High Schools.

Every year, Buchheit buys livestock and then donates it back to each local FFA chapter so they can resell it.

The company also donates feed to the SEMO District Fair and East Perry Fair.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.