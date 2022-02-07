First Alert: Chilly today, warming trend on the way

(KFVS) - With wake-up temperatures in the 20s, slick patches from melted snow and ice are possible during the morning commute.

Some side roads in the Heartland also remain icy. Dozens of schools have canceled classes, switched to remote learning or have buses running on a delay.

Click here for the list of school closings and delays.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon as clouds continue to clear out.

Highs will be slightly cooler today in the low 30s near Mount Vernon to the low 40s near Poplar Bluff.

A weak front will change winds out of the north.

Temps drop back below freezing in the 20s tonight, which will lead to re-freezing and icy patches again Tuesday morning.

Southerly winds will help warm temperatures into the upper 40s.

Temperatures will fluctuate in the 40s and 50s the rest of the week, but subfreezing temps every night could cause slick spots during nighttime and early morning travel.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.