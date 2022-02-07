Heartland Votes
City of Jackson lifts snow route proclamation

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson lifted its snow route proclamation on Monday, February 7.

Lifting of the proclamation means parking will be allowed on designated snow routes.

The city said street department crews have cleared all major roadways of ice and snow.

The proclamation had been issued on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and vehicles not moved by 3 p.m. on Thursday were subject to being be ticketed or towed to allow for plowing.

To view a map of Jackson’s snow routes, click here.

