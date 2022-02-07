Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to open new location

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center (HCC) is scheduled to open at its new location on Monday, February 28.

The new facility is located on South Mount Auburn Road.

The center’s current location on William Street will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25 to allow crews to move equipment and supplies.

“We are excited and happy to see this moment arrive,” said John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Interim Director, Chandra Miller.  “It’s been a long journey and we know the additional space and services will help us provide better care for our Veterans.”

When the new facility is fully up and running, the clinic will offer a primary care, mental health services, specialty services, general outpatient surgery, a pharmacy and more.

Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to open new location
