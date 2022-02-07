Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau city crews working to fill potholes caused by winter storm

What starts as cracks in the pavement can lead to bigger problems for drivers.
What starts as cracks in the pavement can lead to bigger problems for drivers.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the snow and ice melts, you may find yourself running into more potholes.

”The winter weather does create more potholes,” said Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Stan Polovick.

He said his crews began the task of filling potholes following last week’s winter storm.

“Unfortunately, in the winter our only response is pretty much a product we call cold mix, which is basically gravel and some tar, an emulation of asphalt, that we put in the holes and its available year-round,” Polovick said.

He said filling the potholes takes time.

“We just don’t have a great number of people and trucks to send out to, you know, I can’t send out 10 crews to fill in potholes because I don’t have that many people,” said Polovick.

John Sneed with Plaza Tire Service explained what the damage a pothole could do to your vehicle.

“Can damage tires by causing separations or even blow them out or impact breaks in the tire, which cause them not to be safe to run anymore. It can bend and damage wheels or break wheels, which can cause damage to those where they can’t be ran anymore,” Sneed said.

He said if you see a pothole, the best thing you can do is slow down.

“Usually the slower you can go, the easier it is on the vehicle,” said Sneed.

Polovick said it’s important to know this is a temporary patch.

“We know what we’re doing right now isn’t going to last a long, long time and were hoping it’ll last until summer,” Polovick said.

