Calm Weather This Week

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures in the 20s. With snow and ice still on the ground, plan for icy areas when traveling during the morning hours. Clouds will clear out turning into a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will range from the low 30s near Mount Vernon, IL to the low 40s near Poplar Bluff, MO. A weak front will change winds out of the north today.

Temperatures tonight drop back below freezing in the 20s. Re-freezing of ice will occur again leading to slick travel in areas. Southerly winds will be back tomorrow helping temperatures warm into the upper 40s.

This week will be calm in regards to the weather, but there will be slight fluctuations with the temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Either way, it will be warmer and help to continue melting the snow/ice by the middle of the week. Due to subfreezing evening temps every day, plan on being alert for icy travel during the night and early morning hours.

-Lisa

