Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bollinger County 911 service not working

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County 911 telephone line is currently not working.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, the phone line went down on Sunday, February 6.

What’s causing the technical difficulty is not clear.

Those who have an emergency are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 573-238-2633 or 573-238-2634.

When the call is received, a recording will play. Callers are told to press ‘0,’ which will transfer the call to an on-duty dispatcher.

The sheriff’s office said they are working to get the 911 service back online.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers made several arrests for prostitution and seized over $10,000.
Multiple arrests made following undercover investigation of Marion massage parlors
The officers managed to separate two male subjects involved in the fight, though one man did...
Mt. Vernon police arrest man for murder after stopping fight
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges
Two women talk to Show Me Care Bags Founder Jennifer Preston during the 4th Annual It's Cold...
4th Annual It’s Cold Outside event kicks off in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to open new location
Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to open new location
Bollinger County 911 Call Center outage
Bollinger County 911 Call Center outage
Kennett woman creates CPR training event for local farmers
Kennett woman creates CPR training event for local farmers
The training event will take place on Feb. 23.
Kennett woman creates CPR training event for local farmers