Bollinger County 911 service not working

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County 911 telephone line is currently not working.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, the phone line went down on Sunday, February 6.

What’s causing the technical difficulty is not clear.

Those who have an emergency are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 573-238-2633 or 573-238-2634.

When the call is received, a recording will play. Callers are told to press ‘0,’ which will transfer the call to an on-duty dispatcher.

The sheriff’s office said they are working to get the 911 service back online.

