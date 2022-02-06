Multiple arrests made following undercover investigation of Marion massage parlors

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An undercover investigation in Marion led to the arrest of several individuals at multiple massage establishments.

Officers made several arrests for prostitution and seized over $10,000.

Arrests include:

59-year-old Fengxi Yi of Q Spa

60-year-old Jiang Ying of Sunshine Spa

46-year-old Liqin Li

53-year-old Wang Lin

51-year-old Kam Mui Chau

