Multiple arrests made following undercover investigation of Marion massage parlors
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An undercover investigation in Marion led to the arrest of several individuals at multiple massage establishments.
Officers made several arrests for prostitution and seized over $10,000.
Arrests include:
- 59-year-old Fengxi Yi of Q Spa
- 60-year-old Jiang Ying of Sunshine Spa
- 46-year-old Liqin Li
- 53-year-old Wang Lin
- 51-year-old Kam Mui Chau
