Multiple arrests made following undercover investigation of Marion massage parlors

Officers made several arrests for prostitution and seized over $10,000.
Officers made several arrests for prostitution and seized over $10,000.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An undercover investigation in Marion led to the arrest of several individuals at multiple massage establishments.

Officers made several arrests for prostitution and seized over $10,000.

Arrests include:

  • 59-year-old Fengxi Yi of Q Spa
  • 60-year-old Jiang Ying of Sunshine Spa
  • 46-year-old Liqin Li
  • 53-year-old Wang Lin
  • 51-year-old Kam Mui Chau

