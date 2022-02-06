Highs will climb above freezing on Sunday

Another cold night ahead, temperatures will fall back into the teens in many areas overnight. Clear skies overnight will change to sunny skies early Sunday. The sunshine will again lead to a lot of melting. The sunshine and southerly winds will help warm the entire area above freezing. Highs on Sunday will be mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will spread back into the area Sunday night into Monday. There is a small chance for a few flurries, but no major precipitation is expected. It looks mainly dry next week too.

