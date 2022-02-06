Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

More melting as we sneak above freezing....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We should have a little more melting today as the entire area gets a bit above freezing for a change.  Full sunshine and light south winds should push official highs closer to 40°.   It will refreeze tonight, though some clouds moving through with a weak upper system should keep it from getting quite as cold….and then Monday looks to be just a hair chillier again…with morning clouds then afternoon sun.  Highs Monday afternoon look to range from the upper 30s near Mt. Vernon to the mid 40s near Kennett...with light north winds.

The upcoming work week continues to look mainly dry and cool but not cold. The national pattern continues to give us a mainly northwest flow pattern which typically would keep it cooler, with minor day to day variations as weak systems or cold fronts move through. The ‘warmest’ day this week looks to be Wednesday, with afternoon temps sneaking above 50 thanks to southwest winds. The only chance of precip looks to be a slight chance of a rain shower with a weak cold front on Friday

