First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Slow thaw to continue....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
We finally got a little above freezing Sunday with official highs right around 40°.  The forecast for the upcoming work week looks mainly cool and dry, with some minor day to day variation in temperature, wind and sky cover as systems move through from west to east.  For tonight into early Monday a weak cold front will push through,  but will bring mainly just some clouds and a wind shift.  Overnight temps will be ‘not as cold’ but will still drop below freezing,  leading to re-freezing and icy patches tomorrow morning.  Monday will be partly cloudy and a touch cooler again,  as winds become briefly northerly behind the front:  highs will range from the mid 30s closer to Mt. Vernon to the mid 40s near Kennett and Doniphan.

We should finally get rid of the last of the snow  and ice cover by Tuesday or Wednesday as southwest winds help daytime air temps climb into the 40s and 50s.  It will drop a few degrees on Thursday as we get behind another dry cold front….but will bounce back into the 50s on Friday afternoon as winds become southwesterly again.   The week is looking mainly dry,  but the system on Friday may have just enough moisture for some isolated rain showers.  At this early point, next weekend looks dry but cooler again with highs near 40.

