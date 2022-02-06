First Alert: Sneaking above freezing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The entire area will be a bit above freezing for a change. This will result in a bit more melting today.

Sunshine should push the official highs close to 40.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says things will refreeze tonight even though it won’t be quite as cold.

Monday looks to be chillier again with highs ranging from the upper 30′s near Mt. Vernon to mid 40′s in Kennett.

Quiet day! No winter weather watches or warnings anywhere in the lower 48 this morning. After a busy week, mother nature is taking a short break.... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, February 6, 2022

The upcoming work week will be mainly dry and cool but not cold.

The ‘warmest’ day this week looks to be Wednesday, with afternoon temps sneaking above 50 thanks to southwest winds.

The only chance of precipitation looks to be a slight chance of a rain shower with a weak cold front on Friday

