Accuracy of at-home COVID tests could be affected by cold temperature

By Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - At a time at home COVID-19 tests are in high demand, the temperature may mean your results at home could be inaccurate.

With various websites available, getting a COVID test at home is not hard.

However, Park Pharmacy pharmacist Catherine Heaton said by the time it gets to you it may be no good

“One of the concerns right now is the temperature being as cold as it is right now in shipping. So, just like with anything, if it’s not rated to be stable at freezing temperatures and it freezes and then thaws it may change it,” Heaton said.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “Test performance may be impacted if the test is used while it’s still cold... the stated performance generally assumes the tests are being performed in an environment that is between 59-80 degrees Fahrenheit”

Heaton said some tests could freeze and become defective at temperatures below 35 degrees. In the last few days, the heartland has experienced temperatures as low as the 20s.

“What I was seeing as far as the different manufacturers is they all have different ranges. So, it all just depends on the tests,” Heaton said.

She explained there are indicators of a defective test. Some tests show a “T” line and “C”, a control line.

If both lines show, you’re COVID positive. If only the control line shows, then you are negative, but if you don’t see a control line at all you may want to take another test.

“Its most likely to cause a false negative than a false positive. So, that would cause concern if you had an exposure, you took a at home test, and it was negative,” Heaton said.

Heaton shared she doesn’t discourage folks to take rapid tests, but encourages people to be careful.

“Once it’s in your mailbox, get it out of the mailbox as soon as you can, or don’t leave it in the car when the temperatures have been as cold as they’ve been lately,” Heaton said.

If you take a at home COVID-19 test and are not sure if the results are accurate, Heaton recommends taking a second at home test or a PCR test.

