4th Annual It’s Cold Outside event kicks off in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 4th annual It’s Cold Outside event came to Cape Girardeau on Saturday. The event featured 17 vendors and the event also goes to help cancer patients.

The event host is the Show Me Care Bags which prepares and delivers care bags to cancer patients receiving treatment.

Show Me Care Bags Founder Jennifer Preston says she has lost some family members due to cancer and started this organization in 2017 to help give those individuals with cancer some hope and love.

“My stepdad passed away from cancer, my husband lost both his parents and doing this for so many years, every-time I’m here I meet another cancer patient who needs a care bag or who is fighting cancer or has won their battle with cancer,” Preston said.

The care bags are filled with lotion, blankets, notepads and other care items.

“You know, cancer just doesn’t stop and it continues to ravage people and take advantage and show up in their lives. So, they still need those comfort bags,” Preston said.

