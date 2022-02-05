Roadways continue to improve across southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -Road conditions have been improving all across the Heartland and in southern Illinois, that’s also the case.

From Jackson to Williamson County on Friday, compared to the last 24 to 48 hours, the road conditions are much improved especially on the main roadways.

“Currently the road conditions are good. We’re blessed with sunshine today so that really helped,” IDOT District 9 Highway Engineer Rob Graeff said. “We had a little issue keeping up yesterday late afternoon, early evening, we got through that and we seemed to be approaching the all clear rather rapidly today.”

Graeff says he is also worried about a potential refreeze on roadways this evening.

He says they have cleared roadway shoulders and made sure they have positive drainage on the roadways which he tells me always helps.

“One thing we always caution the public about is refreezes are difficult to see because everybody has gotten used to driving back closer to normal speeds and at night you certainly not going to spot black ice so we still encourage everybody to slow down and keep it safe for a while,” said Graeff.

Through this winter, storm IDOT used 15,000 tons of salt and they are working to replenish that.

They did have 2 trucks go down during this storm, but Graeff says it was nothing they couldn’t handle.

Graeff also wanted to give his praise to his team who has worked around the clock.

“The men and women of district 9 have really put a good foot forward, their dedication to their profession and their professionalism has been second to none. So I can’t thank them enough, it’s been impressive to watch,” said Graeff.

He goes on to say that District 9 roadways are going to get the all clear Friday.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances were, the eastern side of our district is going to close up a little bit later than our western side just due to the nature of the way the storm traveled. But we’re rapidly approaching the all clear, we just recently had kind of a staff conference call where we discussed this and so hopefully we’re going to be closed up before the sun goes down tonight,” said Graeff.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.