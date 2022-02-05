Park Avenue in Paducah closed temporarily after multi-vehicle crash involving hit-and-run

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Park Avenue was closed to traffic for about an hour after a multi-vehicle crash involving a hit-and-run.

According to the Paducah Police Department, a minor hit-and-run collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on Friday night.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit followed the “run” vehicle to the area of 22nd and Monroe streets, where the “run” vehicle stopped and the driver got out with a handgun.

Detectives say he fired one round into the air, then got back into his vehicle and drove off, according to the driver of the “hit” vehicle.

The driver of the “hit” vehicle called 911 and continued to follow the “run” vehicle.

Both vehicles were travelling at high speed when they passed Paducah Police Captain Troy Turner on Park Avenue.

The “run” vehicle ran a red light at 32nd Street and Park Avenue, causing a crash involving seven vehicles.

No one was reported injured in the crash.

According to Capt. Turner, the driver of the “run” vehicle was taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

