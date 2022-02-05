Heartland Votes
Mt. Vernon police arrest man for murder after stopping fight

By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MT. VERNON, III. (KFVS) - Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded Friday to a fight happening at the Mach 1 Gas Station at 1409 S 42nd Street, in Mt Vernon.

The officers managed to separate two male subjects involved in the fight, though one man did not cooperate with officers.

He resisted commands, which ended with him being taken into custody.

This led to an investigation of the incident, during which officers identified his vehicle.

An Amber alert had been posted on the vehicle, and it was possibly being driven by murder suspect Richard Gray.

Endangered children were also believed to be traveling in the vehicle.

Despite the man initially giving false information about his identity, investigators determined he was 32-year-old Richard S. Gray of Bardstown, Ky.

There was a warrant out for his arrest charging him with First Degree Murder and Unlawful Imprisonment. His bond is $50,000.

The officers searched Gray and found a loaded, stolen handgun on his person.

The children were found safe in his vehicle and they were taken to the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

From there, the Division of Children and Family Services assisted in returning the children home.

The Jefferson County States Attorney’s Office assisted with the case.

Other charges pending against Gray include Resisting / Obstructing Arrest, Obstructing Identification, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property and Aggravated Battery in Jefferson County.

