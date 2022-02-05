First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

It’s shaping up to be a cold but quiet and dry weekend. After a frigid morning, today will be sunny with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 20s northeast to the mid 30s southwest. Thankfully winds will be relatively light as a surface high pressure system cross the region. Tonight and tomorrow will see a few clouds sneak in from the northwest….but it won’t be quite as cold with Sunday morning lows in the teens and highs in the 35 to 40 range and again fairly light winds.

The upcoming work week continues to look cool but relatively uneventful. The large-scale pattern continues to be a west coast ridge and an east coast trough, keeping us in mainly cool, dry northwest flow aloft. A couple weak systems will move through causing minor day to day fluctuations in wind and air temperature, but the overall trend for the week will be dry with highs mostly in the 40s and lows mostly in the 20s.

