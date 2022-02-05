First Alert: Chilly but quiet weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The weekend is shaping up to be cold but quiet.

After a very frigid morning, today will be sunny with afternoon highs reaching the upper 20′s in the northeast to the mid 30′s southwest.

Winds should be relatively light.

Tonight and tomorrow will see a few clouds sneak in from the northwest; however, it won’t be quite as cold on Sunday morning.

Slow warming trend.... We're expecting lots of sunshine over the next few days, but only slow warming as the sun goes... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Saturday, February 5, 2022

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says Sunday will see lows in the teens and highs in the 35 to 40 range with more fairly light winds.

The upcoming work week continues to look cool but relatively uneventful.

The large-scale pattern continues to keep us in mainly cool, dry northwest flow aloft.

A couple weak systems will move through causing minor day to day fluctuations in wind and air temperature.

But the overall trend for the week will be dry with highs mostly in the 40s and lows mostly in the 20s.

