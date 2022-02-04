Tenn. couple charged in connection with niece’s murder

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are facing charges in connection with the murder of the man’s niece.

Christopher Thomas Thompson, 45, was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $250,000

Jessica Rena Thompson, 36, was charged with second-degree accessory after the fact, tampering with evidence and filing a false report. Her bond was set at $75,000.

According to a news release from Captain Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Jessica Rena Thompson reported her niece, Mandy Noe, missing on February 2.

Jessica Thompson said the last time she saw Noe was on January 22 when Thompson left to visit family in Georgia.

Investigators learned Thompson’s husband, Christopher Thomas Thompson, had been arrested the night before during a domestic dispute between them. They determined Mandy Noe was Christopher Thomas Thompson’s niece.

After interviewing Christopher Thompson, investigators determined Noe was killed during a dispute between Thompson, his wife and Noe around January 21.

Christopher and Jessica Thompson allegedly took steps to hide the crime by burying Noe on the property where they lived.

Investigators recovered Noe’s body while serving a search warrant on the property, located on Highway 190 in the Jolly Springs area of Weakley County.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

