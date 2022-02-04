Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tenn. couple charged in connection with niece’s murder

From left: Christopher Thompson and Jessica Thompson were charged in connection with the murder...
From left: Christopher Thompson and Jessica Thompson were charged in connection with the murder of Christopher Thompson's niece.(Weakley County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are facing charges in connection with the murder of the man’s niece.

Christopher Thomas Thompson, 45, was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $250,000

Jessica Rena Thompson, 36, was charged with second-degree accessory after the fact, tampering with evidence and filing a false report. Her bond was set at $75,000.

According to a news release from Captain Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Jessica Rena Thompson reported her niece, Mandy Noe, missing on February 2.

Jessica Thompson said the last time she saw Noe was on January 22 when Thompson left to visit family in Georgia.

Investigators learned Thompson’s husband, Christopher Thomas Thompson, had been arrested the night before during a domestic dispute between them. They determined Mandy Noe was Christopher Thomas Thompson’s niece.

After interviewing Christopher Thompson, investigators determined Noe was killed during a dispute between Thompson, his wife and Noe around January 21.

Christopher and Jessica Thompson allegedly took steps to hide the crime by burying Noe on the property where they lived.

Investigators recovered Noe’s body while serving a search warrant on the property, located on Highway 190 in the Jolly Springs area of Weakley County.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Hurst, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 3.
First Alert: Light snow expected overnight
A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in...
1 suspect in custody after good Samaritan carjacked, run over trying to help crash victims in Perry County, Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape...
Crews respond to overturned snowplow on I-55
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
Power outages in the Heartland

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge has been postponed due to weather. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge postponed due to weather
A snowplow overturned in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. on Friday morning, Feb. 4.
Snowplow overturns in Cape Girardeau Co.
The Polar Plunge in Cape Girardeau has been postponed due to weather.
Polar Plunge in Cape Girardeau postponed
Gibson Electric crews worked to restore power on Friday.
Gibson Electric crews working to restore power
School and business closures continued on Friday due to the winter storm.
Closures due to winter storm continue into Friday