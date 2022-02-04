Southern Illinois community enjoying winter weather

CARBODALE, IL. (KFVS) -As this storm system is set to taper off into Friday morning, some in southern Illinois decided to have a little fun in the snow as work and classes were cancelled today.

Many people on Southern Illinois University (SIU) campus using the hills and even parking lots enjoying themselves while some sled and snow board and others use a truck and a sled to ride around on.

Students and even some community members were taking advantage of the snowfall in Carbondale.

Wyatt and Kaitlin Smith came outside to enjoy a day off of classes from SIU.

They made some sort of contraption to hold on and get pulled around by their friends in a pickup truck.

Others used the hill next to the Banterra Center to sled.

Both Wyatt and Kaitlin said the day off of class was well needed and they had a blast enjoying themselves.

But they also said the roadways getting up to campus weren’t the best.

“I know that I didn’t want to drive here by myself, he actually wasn’t going to come with me and I was going to meet up with other friends and then they were walking and I was like I don’t want to drive by myself with all the roads outside and everything was just kind of nasty but it was a short drive so we made it and thank goodness for 4 wheel drive,” said Wyatt and Kaitlin Smith. “It’s been a blast, it’s been a great break the semester hit really hard, fast so it’s nice to have a little bit of a break and exams have been pushed off till next week which is a godsend.”

I also spoke with IDOT today who is working around the clock.

That will continue through Friday evening or even Saturday morning, weather depending.

IDOT’s highway engineer tells me their salt supply is adequate for the remainder of this event.

IDOT and local police are also urging those to stay at home and not venture out until the roadways are completely clear.

