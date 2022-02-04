Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting scheduled for long-term relief center in western Ky.

Piles of debris line the streets of Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city on Friday night,...
Piles of debris line the streets of Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting was scheduled for Beacon of Hope Kitchen in Paducah, Kentucky.

The ribbon cutting will be February 8 at 11 a.m. at Lone Oak Middle School in Paducah.

Beacon of Hope will provide long-term relief in Graves, McCracken, Marshall, Hopkins and Lyon Counties.

After the December tornadoes, Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves chef-prepared meals in national and natural disasters, was deployed served meals to victims, first responders and volunteers in Mayfield within 24 hours.

“This community needs us,” said Gary LeBlanc, co-founder of Mercy Chefs. “We have been amazed by the resolve of the people we’ve met, the people we’ve shared meals with over the past six weeks. But we also know the long recovery that lies ahead and know that we can play a big role in that recovery.”

Mercy Chefs will base its Beacon of Hope Kitchen operations at Lone Oak Middle School and deliver a variety of services to the community, including:

  • Provide hot meals to those in need
  • Support local agencies providing continued tornado relief
  • Provide lodging and meals for long-term relief teams traveling to the area
  • Implement the Mercy Chefs Grocery Box Distribution Program in Western Kentucky

Mercy Chefs is working in partnership with Relevant Church to bring relief to the affected counties.

According to Mercy Chefs, they have served nearly 20 million meals since its founding in 2006.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Hurst, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 3.
First Alert: Light snow expected overnight
A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in...
1 suspect in custody after good Samaritan carjacked, run over trying to help crash victims in Perry County, Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape...
Crews respond to overturned snowplow on I-55
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
Power outages in the Heartland

Latest News

In this week's Future Farmer Friday, Brooke Buckner introduces us to one Heartland FFA member...
FFA student dives into agriculture
One health practitioner says everyone who shovels snow, should be careful.
Health issues caused by winter weather
All that snow and ice can cause damage to your vehicle.....plus it can also serve as a reminder...
Local auto repair shops busy after snow storm
The Harlem Globetrotters game scheduled for Thursday night, February 3 was postponed due to...
Ticket holders for postponed Globetrotters game offered free tickets to SEMO Redhawks
Jordan Pavelka doesn't come from an agriculture background, but said she looks forward to...
Future Farmer Friday: Sikeston FFA student dives in Agriculture