Ribbon cutting scheduled for long-term relief center in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting was scheduled for Beacon of Hope Kitchen in Paducah, Kentucky.

The ribbon cutting will be February 8 at 11 a.m. at Lone Oak Middle School in Paducah.

Beacon of Hope will provide long-term relief in Graves, McCracken, Marshall, Hopkins and Lyon Counties.

After the December tornadoes, Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves chef-prepared meals in national and natural disasters, was deployed served meals to victims, first responders and volunteers in Mayfield within 24 hours.

“This community needs us,” said Gary LeBlanc, co-founder of Mercy Chefs. “We have been amazed by the resolve of the people we’ve met, the people we’ve shared meals with over the past six weeks. But we also know the long recovery that lies ahead and know that we can play a big role in that recovery.”

Mercy Chefs will base its Beacon of Hope Kitchen operations at Lone Oak Middle School and deliver a variety of services to the community, including:

Provide hot meals to those in need

Support local agencies providing continued tornado relief

Provide lodging and meals for long-term relief teams traveling to the area

Implement the Mercy Chefs Grocery Box Distribution Program in Western Kentucky

Mercy Chefs is working in partnership with Relevant Church to bring relief to the affected counties.

According to Mercy Chefs, they have served nearly 20 million meals since its founding in 2006.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.