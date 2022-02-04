Public comment sought on roundabout proposal in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is accepting public comments on a proposed roundabout in Williamson County.

The new roundabout is expected to be constructed at Illinois Route 37 and Wildcat Drive.

Project improvements would involve milling and resurfacing the existing two-lane road, create two 8-foot shoulders, grade new ditches and either extend or replace culverts from Wildcat Dr. to the south, ending near Illinois Route 148.

According to IDOT, the project will impact Pyramid Park in Marion, which has protection under section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966.

IDOT says the project will not have an negative effect on the park and the department intends to seek a section 4(f) “de minimis” finding from the Federal Highway Administration to allow the project.

IDOT is requesting the public to share their thoughts about the project online from February 4 through Feb. 18.

Information on the proposal and to submit comments can be found here.

Physical copies of the project will be on display at the District 9 office in Carbondale.

Those without internet access can contact IDOT District 9′s Project Engineer Valerie Rolla at 618-549-2171, ext. 15214.

Written comments can be mailed to IDOT to the attention Carrie Nelsen, IDOT Program Development Engineer at P.O. Box 100, Carbondale, IL 62903.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.