Paducah man arrested for trespassing after living in vacant home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department arrested a man after finding him living in a vacated home.

According to officers, a call was received at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, from the 600 block of California Court.

Upon arrival on scene, officers spoke to a witness who told them that a man had entered the home and shouldn’t be there.

Officers determined the home had been unoccupied for about a month.

Officer James Whitworth saw the man inside the home and yelled at him.

The suspect, Dwight Ragland, age 19, fled the home, breaking a window in the process.

Officer Whitworth caught Ragland a short distance away and arrested him.

Ragland has been charged with 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief and 2nd Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot).

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail and released on his own recognizance less than two hours later.

