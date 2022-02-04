One eastbound I-24 lane restricted in Livingston County
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motor home and another vehicle has restricted one eastbound lane of Interstate 24 in Livingston County.
The crash happened Friday morning, February 4 at the 32 mile marker.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a person was reportedly trapped in the crash.
A minor crash was also reported near the 33 mile marker.
The restricted lane is expected to be reopened at 10 a.m.
