One eastbound I-24 lane restricted in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motor home and another vehicle has restricted one eastbound lane of Interstate 24 in Livingston County.

The crash happened Friday morning, February 4 at the 32 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a person was reportedly trapped in the crash.

A minor crash was also reported near the 33 mile marker.

The restricted lane is expected to be reopened at 10 a.m.

