Heartland Votes
MO Veterans Homes ranked “Best in Class” for 2022

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans...
The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program.(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 42 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Six of the Missouri Veterans Commission’s (MVC) Missouri Veterans Homes have received the “Best in Class” Customer Experience Award from the Pinnacle Quality Insight for 2022.

The Veterans Homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mt. Vernon, St. James, and Warrensburg, Mo., have won this award for three consecutive years.

In all seven Veterans Homes, MVC ranked highest with cleanliness, dignity and respect, and safety and security.

Pinnacle is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in post-acute healthcare; they conduct over 150,000 phone surveys each year and work with more than 2,500 care providers.

During the telephone survey, Veterans and their family members were asked open-ended questions and to rank facilities in specific categories.

MVC has contracted with Pinnacle since 2019 to help obtain objective feedback on Veteran and family satisfaction as part of its commitment to providing the highest level of care to those served.

MVC also received a 100% resident satisfaction rating.

The Pinnacle national average for resident satisfaction is 76.1%.

“We are proud of our Missouri Veterans Commission team,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The past 22 months have brought many challenges, including severe staffing shortages, but these team members stayed the course and remained committed to providing the best possible care to our Missouri Veterans. This survey makes clear that Veterans and their families appreciate the service they receive, and we are extremely thankful for the quality care these public servants provide our military heroes.”

The MVC operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program.

For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or click here.

