Mo. Dept. of Conservation regional office, Nature Center remain closed due to weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office and Nature Center will remain closed Friday, February 4 due to weather.

While the regional office is closed, staff will be available by phone at 573-290-5730 to help the public with conservation-related requests.

You can call the Cape Girardeau Nature Center at 573-290-5218 while it’s closed.

The sites will reopen when the road and weather conditions improve.

In addition, the Nature Center’s Winter Walk at Night that was scheduled for Friday night, Feb. 4 has been canceled.

