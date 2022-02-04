Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Dept. of Conservation regional office, Nature Center remain closed due to weather

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office and Nature Center will...
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office and Nature Center will remain closed Friday, February 4 due to weather.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office and Nature Center will remain closed Friday, February 4 due to weather.

While the regional office is closed, staff will be available by phone at 573-290-5730 to help the public with conservation-related requests.

You can call the Cape Girardeau Nature Center at 573-290-5218 while it’s closed.

The sites will reopen when the road and weather conditions improve.

In addition, the Nature Center’s Winter Walk at Night that was scheduled for Friday night, Feb. 4 has been canceled.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Hurst, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 3.
First Alert: Light snow expected overnight
A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in...
1 suspect in custody after good Samaritan carjacked, run over trying to help crash victims in Perry County, Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape...
Crews respond to overturned snowplow on I-55
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
Power outages in the Heartland

Latest News

An auction in April 2015 caused electricity prices for Ameren consumers in the MISO territory...
AG Raoul requesting Dynegy to refund $428M to Ill. consumers
While there’s no law in Missouri requiring drivers to clear off their cars, Sgt. Clark Parrott...
Highway Patrol: Clear ice, snow off your vehicles
The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans...
MO Veterans Homes ranked “Best in Class” for 2022
SoutheastHEALTH Clinical Quality Analyst Tonya Meyer and Director of Case Management Dan Ryder...
Cape Girardeau hospital partners with food bank to open food pantry