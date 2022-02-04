Lt. Gov. Stratton to visit SIUC amid national teacher shortage

CARONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton will be visiting Southern Illinois University - Carbondale to meet with students, staff and administrators in education to uplift future teachers and understand how Illinois can help prepare them for their important careers.

The visit is partly inspired by national reports of a teacher shortage that has reached crisis level.

According to Lt. Gov. Stratton, Illinois school districts revealed that 88% of schools say they have a teacher shortage problem.

“We know schools are not okay right now. Educators are doing an incredibly tough job managing shortages while creating a safe, uplifting classroom environment for their students to learn,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “I am committed to showing our teachers and future educators that we are there for them because they are invaluable to the future of Illinois.”

Lt. Gov. Stratton says educators are the most impactful, loving supporters that children have as they grow and develop.

The Pritzker/Stratton Administration says it’s focused on supporting schools across the state, as evidenced in the State’s proposed FY23 budget that: increases MAP grant funding to $600 million; maximizes awards to cover 50% of tuition at public universities; and increases funding for minority teacher scholarships.

“Our administration knows that educators need support now more than ever,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “My team and I recognize that teachers know what they need, and we must tap into their wisdom. We are listening and learning from our educational institutions across the state to better understand the barriers educators face today and how we can move forward.”

Lt. Gov. Stratton will be visiting the campus on Monday, Feb. 7.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.