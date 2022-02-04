Lows will slip into the single digits tonight!

A very frigid night ahead, with mainly clear skies and light winds lows will bottom out in the single digits across most of the Heartland. A light breeze Saturday morning will make some areas feel like they are below zero! Thankfully, sunshine will return on Saturday, but many areas will not see temperatures above freezing. The sunshine will lead to some additional melting, but then everything will refreeze again Saturday night. The entire weekend looks calm, but cold. Highs will finally climb above freezing for a couple hours on Sunday. The next several days look mainly dry, but it will be a slow warm up. Highs will be back in the mid 40s by the middle of next week.

