Local auto repair shops busy after snow storm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Like tow truck companies, auto repair shops have also been busy the last few days.

All that snow and ice can cause damage to your vehicle and also serve as a reminder that it’s time for repairs.

“As the roads get more cleared, we start to see more of an influx of stuff coming in,” said John Sneed, manager a Plaza Tire in Cape.

Sneed tells me it’s no surprise they’re busy after the winter storm

“Colder weather tends to like make some things a little more prevalent as far as air pressures and then some of it is due to the ice and things where people do slide into something or damage something too,” said Sneed.

Sneed also said his crews are making a variety of common repairs.

“Alignments we see a lot of that in this type of weather from it being slick and people sliding around wiper blades things like that battery issues, tire issues whether it be people needing tires being low on tread and needing better traction,” Sneed said.

A few customers are doing basic maintenance.

“Just an oil change,” said customer John Bradley.

“I’m getting an oil change and tire rotation. I need to be able to get on the road at any time, so I want to make sure the vehicle is in good shape,” customer Patrick Morgan said.

Sneed gave a few tips to help drivers avoid common issues caused by the winter weather.

“Making sure you have good tires on the vehicle, making sure they have enough tread and traction to get you around when you need it be sure they’re properly inflated and being sure all of the other maintenance is done on the car so you don’t end up having an issue that could have been prevented,” Sneed said.

