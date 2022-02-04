Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Light Snow This Morning

Sunshine arrives later today...
The expected wintry precipitation will likely raise the Mississippi River by a couple of feet,...
The expected wintry precipitation will likely raise the Mississippi River by a couple of feet, according to the National Weather Service.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few lingering snow showers across the Heartland continuing this morning. A light dusting can be expected. Otherwise, this winter system is almost out of here. Clouds will be present during the morning with decreasing clouds into mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Road conditions will still be covered in areas and slick through the day. High temperatures will remain below freezing almost everywhere with wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s by the afternoon. Sunshine may attempt to help melt some ice/snow, but as it may compact layers down, this will refreeze by tonight with ice being an issue from travel once again.

The cold lingers into the first half of the week with highs barely making it near freezing on Saturday. We will see a lot of sunshine and reach the upper 30s on Sunday. Our extended forecast looks mainly dry with slowly warming temperatures back near average in the 40s by the middle of next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Hurst, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 3.
First Alert: Light snow expected overnight
A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in...
1 suspect in custody after good Samaritan carjacked, run over trying to help crash victims in Perry County, Mo.
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
Power outages in the Heartland
Southbound Interstate 55 is blocked at mile marker 121 on Thursday evening, February 3.
Southbound I-55 now open near 121 mile marker

Latest News

As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
Power outages in the Heartland
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 2/3
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 2/3
Some SIU students and community members enjoy some fun in the snow.
Southern Illinois community enjoying winter weather
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Light accumulations expected overnight