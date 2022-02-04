Light Snow This Morning

A few lingering snow showers across the Heartland continuing this morning. A light dusting can be expected. Otherwise, this winter system is almost out of here. Clouds will be present during the morning with decreasing clouds into mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Road conditions will still be covered in areas and slick through the day. High temperatures will remain below freezing almost everywhere with wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s by the afternoon. Sunshine may attempt to help melt some ice/snow, but as it may compact layers down, this will refreeze by tonight with ice being an issue from travel once again.

The cold lingers into the first half of the week with highs barely making it near freezing on Saturday. We will see a lot of sunshine and reach the upper 30s on Sunday. Our extended forecast looks mainly dry with slowly warming temperatures back near average in the 40s by the middle of next week.

-Lisa

