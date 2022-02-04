Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Light accumulations expected overnight

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered snow and sleet showers will continue overnight into the early morning hours on Friday. A dusting to about an inch of new accumulation possible by Friday morning. It say bitterly cold tonight with lows dropping into the teens and lower 20s. Skies will clear from west to east through the day on Friday. Highs will be mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The sunshine, when it returns to your area, will help with some melting. Temperatures will get very cold again Friday night into Saturday, so everything will refreeze. Lows by Saturday morning will drop into the single digits in most areas. The weekend is looking dry, but chilly.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Hurst, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 3.
First Alert: Light snow expected overnight
A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in...
1 suspect in custody after good Samaritan carjacked, run over trying to help crash victims in Perry County, Mo.
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
All lanes of I-55 at the 138 mile marker have been opened back up for motorists.
All lanes of I-55 southbound open at 138mm in Perry Co., Mo.; troopers respond to hundreds of calls for help
Both lanes of U.S. 60 are now open after several tractor trailers overturned near Morehouse,...
U.S. 60 west of Morehouse, Mo. open after tractor trailers overturn

Latest News

As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
Power outages in the Heartland
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/3
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/3
First Alert Action Day 5 p.m. Forecast on 2/3
First Alert Action Day 5 p.m. Forecast on 2/3
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 4 p.m. on 2/3
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 4 p.m. on 2/3