Light accumulations expected overnight

Scattered snow and sleet showers will continue overnight into the early morning hours on Friday. A dusting to about an inch of new accumulation possible by Friday morning. It say bitterly cold tonight with lows dropping into the teens and lower 20s. Skies will clear from west to east through the day on Friday. Highs will be mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The sunshine, when it returns to your area, will help with some melting. Temperatures will get very cold again Friday night into Saturday, so everything will refreeze. Lows by Saturday morning will drop into the single digits in most areas. The weekend is looking dry, but chilly.

