Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 60K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

COVID-19 Community Transmission Map of Illinois.
COVID-19 Community Transmission Map of Illinois.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 60,389 new cases of COVID-19, including 608 additional deaths, since January 28.

The department said the number of cases reported this week is fewer than half as many reported during the previous week.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,957,763 cases, including 31,296 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 3,135 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 546 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Jan.28 to Feb. 3 is 8 percent.

A total of 30,623,484 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,626 doses.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 47 percent boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

