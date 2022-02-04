Heartland Votes
Advertisement

How to safely shovel snow, ice

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many of us are still digging out from all the snow and ice.

We talked to a nurse practitioner who said everyone who shovels snow should be careful.

“It’s important to be prepared when you go outside to shovel snow and clean your driveways,” said Nurse Practitioner Crystal Thomas.

She said if you suffer from aches, pains or a slip and fall while shoveling, if it’s not serious, you shouldn’t go to the hospital.

“There are long waits in the hospitals,” she continued. “And we do try to tell patients to call us, ask questions about certain things before you do go to the ER. Because the ER is exactly what it is, it’s an emergency room and not everything is an emergency.”

She offered some simple safety tips.

“Just as long as you’re letting someone know you’re going to be outside and cleaning and doing that kind of stuff, just in case you do fall,” she said. “Bundling up is important. You know, wearing hat, gloves, mittens, scarf. Anything to keep the wind from hitting.”

Anthony Riggs shoveled snow on Friday in front of a business.

“Safety, slipping and falling hurts,” he said. “So, trying to make sure it’s safer for everyone.

He said he shovels a pathway and once it’s clear, he throws salt down to keep ice from forming.

Another tip is to make sure you can be seen, with a clear escape path, when shoveling snow in case you have to avoid a skidding vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Hurst, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 3.
First Alert: Light snow expected overnight
A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in...
1 suspect in custody after good Samaritan carjacked, run over trying to help crash victims in Perry County, Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape...
Crews respond to overturned snowplow on I-55
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
Power outages in the Heartland

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
UPDATE: Woman missing from Springfield since January found safe
Like tow truck companies, auto repair shops have also been busy the last few days.
Local auto repair shops busy due to winter storm
A Cape Girardeau Veterans Home received the "Best in Class" Award for 2022.
Cape Veterans Home receives award