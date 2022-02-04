Heartland Votes
Highway Patrol: Clear ice, snow off your vehicles

While there's no law in Missouri requiring drivers to clear off their cars, Sgt. Clark Parrott...
While there’s no law in Missouri requiring drivers to clear off their cars, Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Highway Patrol said leaving ice on your hood or roof presents an unnecessary danger.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As drivers get back on the road, don’t forget to clear your vehicle of any ice and snow.

While there’s no law in Missouri requiring drivers to clear off their cars, Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Highway Patrol said leaving ice on your hood or roof presents an unnecessary danger.

He said everyone should make sure their car is safe for the road before they leave the house.

“When people are hauling lumber and things such as that, they secure that load,” he explained. “If you got snow and ice on your vehicle, we’re encouraging you to scrape that off as well. That’s going to blow off and it could strike another car.”

Parrott said it would ultimately be up to a prosecutor to decide, but he said it’s possible drivers could get a ticket for damage caused by ice or snow coming off their vehicle.

“It’s going to be almost impossible to determine if that ice came off your vehicle or another vehicle, short of having it on camera, but why take that chance,” he said.

