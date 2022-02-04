First Alert: Morning light snow; sunny, cold afternoon

(KFVS) - The winter storm is moving out of the Heartland, but a few light snow showers is possible this morning. A light dusting can be expected.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the morning.

Mostly sunny skies arrive by the afternoon, but it will be very cold.

Afternoon highs will remain below freezing with wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunshine will help with melting snow and ice, but will likely refreeze tonight. Slick travel can be expected.

The weekend is looking dry, but very cold.

Lows by Saturday morning will drop into the single digits in most areas.

Afternoon highs will barely make it near freezing.

Sunday is looking sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will slowly warm back near average, in the middle 40s, by the middle of next week.

