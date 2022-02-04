First Alert Friday Forecast

Our recent winter storm has moved off to the east, leaving behind a cold but dry pattern as we approach the weekend. A few morning clouds and flurries will give way to mainly sunny skies by afternoon…..highs will struggle to reach 32°, however. Thankfully our cold north winds will be decreasing through the afternoon hours. With mostly clear skies, tonight will be very cold as the atmosphere ‘de-couples’ and winds become mostly calm. Official lows by tomorrow morning will likely range from near zero in valley locations to the low teens near Kennett and Caruthersville. Patchy fog and heavy frost are likely. The weekend will be mostly clear and quiet, but with temps struggling due to lingering ice and snow cover.

The forecast for next week continues to look cool but mainly dry. The same national pattern that we saw in January continues to hold: with a dry ridge along the west coast and cool northwest flow over the Midwest. A few passing disturbances will bring occasional clouds and even a minor precip threat, but overall next week looks to be dry and chilly with lows mainly in the 20s and highs mainly in the 40s.

