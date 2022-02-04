Heartland Votes
UPDATE: Woman missing from Springfield since January found safe

Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman missing from Springfield since January was located and found safe Friday.

Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.

Police sent an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert out earlier Friday to find Cable. That alert has now been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing.

Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3. Police say the family filed the report on Friday, one month after she disappeared from the hospital.

Police say Cable suffers from dementia.

Call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

