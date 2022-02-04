Heartland Votes
Driver, passenger escape from their car after it overturned into the water in Pulaski County, Mo.

Courtesy: Tri-County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Tri-County Fire Protection District(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -A driver and passenger are okay after their car overturned into the water Thursday night.

The car went into the water just before 7:00 on Carroll Cave Road at Perkins Slab north of Richland.

The Tri-County Fire Protection District says when they arrived, they found the car on its roof submerged in water. Both the driver and passenger managed to get out of the car, they weren’t hurt.

Pulaski Medic 24, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Highway Patrol also responded.

