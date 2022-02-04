Heartland Votes
Crews respond to overturned snowplow on I-55

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are responding to a report of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the plow flipped near mile marker 112 northbound.

It’s not clear at this time if the snowplow driver was hurt.

Drivers are urged to be cautious in this area of I-55 and throughout the Heartland. Travel will remain slick as crews continue to clear ice and snow.

