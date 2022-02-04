Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the South Education Center, an alternative school in Richfield, Minn. Two students were shot, one of them fatally, outside the suburban Minneapolis school.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and another critically injured.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, both of Minneapolis, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, who was found outside the South Education Center in Richfield Tuesday.

A 17-year-old student also was found wounded in the school’s main entrance.

Solis and Valdez-Alvarez, who are both students at South, are also charged with two counts of attempted intentional second-degree murder.

It was not immediately clear if either defendant has an attorney, but they were expected in court Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Hurst, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 3.
First Alert: Light snow expected overnight
A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in...
1 suspect in custody after good Samaritan carjacked, run over trying to help crash victims in Perry County, Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape...
Crews respond to overturned snowplow on I-55
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
Power outages in the Heartland

Latest News

Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
An auction in April 2015 caused electricity prices for Ameren consumers in the MISO territory...
AG Raoul requesting Dynegy to refund $428M to Ill. consumers
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Jan. 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States...
Pence: Jan. 6 a dark day