Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA, La. (Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is facing charges in her mother’s death, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested and charged Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, with manslaughter in the death of her mother, April Springs, 42.

Deputies determined Lawrence fatally injured Springs, who was trying to stop her daughter from leaving in her car.

According to physicians at St. Patrick’s hospital, Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body.

The sheriff’s office spoke with Lawrence’s grandmother, who said she and Lawrence had a physical altercation earlier in the day while Lawrence was moving her things out of the home.

She told deputies Lawrence and Springs had an argument outside, adding Lawrence and her husband took Springs to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire Heartland is under a winter storm warning and southeastern portions are under an ice...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to winter storm
Both lanes of U.S. 60 are now open after several tractor trailers overturned near Morehouse,...
U.S. 60 west of Morehouse, Mo. open after tractor trailers overturn
All lanes of I-55 at the 138 mile marker have been opened back up for motorists.
All lanes of I-55 southbound open at 138mm in Perry Co., Mo.; troopers respond to hundreds of calls for help
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Southeast Mo. prosecutor: Senate Bill 666 is a ‘make murder legal act’
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland

Latest News

Push to ‘end’ cancer reignites as President Biden relaunches Cancer Moonshot to find a cure
Push to ‘end’ cancer reignites as President Biden relaunches Cancer Moonshot to find a cure
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
DOT aims to make US roads safer
DOT aims to make US roads safer
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern