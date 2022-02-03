Winter weather impacting road conditions in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A winter storm hitting the Heartland is impacting road conditions in southern Illinois.

From freezing rain to sleet and snow, a wintry mix is expected to create hazardous driving conditions from Wednesday, February 2 through at least Friday.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, roads in Jackson County were pretty slick.

Road crews were out in force, but with more wintry precipitation, it’s best to stay home and off roads unless it is necessary to travel.

Illinois Department of Transportation says they are working around the clock in an attempt to keep the roads as clear as possible.

Crews have plenty of supplies to get the job done. IDOT says their salt supplies in are in great shape.

IDOT will be continuing to treat the roads through Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Vernell’s Towing Service in Marion says they are prepared to help anyone who needs a tow in this weather.

Their drivers are trained for winter weather like this.

“We face the same conditions that everybody does,” explains Vernell’s Service Director Dustin Halliday. “The roads are slick, they’re slick still for us, but we just have a bunch of skilled guys that have been doing it for a long time and are able to get it done safely.”

For those who have to venture out during the winter storm, Halliday urges drivers to dress warm, keep their gas tank full in case of an emergency, to contact local authorities if they slide off the road and to take it slow.

“Leave early and drive very slow, Ice is not fun for any car no matter if you have 4 wheel drive or 2 wheel drive. Ice is not good to drive on period.” said Vernell’s Service Director Dustin Halliday.

