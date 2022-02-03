Heartland Votes
U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge closed due to icing

The bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise sufficiently to melt the ice.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah and Brookport, Ill. is closed because of winter weather.

The bridge closed at 6:55 p.m. due to icing on the metal decking.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise sufficiently to melt the ice.

The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah and Brookport.

