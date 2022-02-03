Trout harvest begins in Jackson, Farmington, Perryville

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says the trout harvest will begin at Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington and Legion Lake in Perryville.

MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said fishing has been excellent this winter due to relatively warm temperatures.

He said anglers have been reporting success at all three lakes using a variety of artificial lures and flies.

“Opening day turned out to be an excellent day to fish,” Mondragon said. “Many anglers caught their limits of trout.”

According to the MDC, the trout was stocked in November at the start of the catch-and-release season.

“In addition to catchable-size fish, a few ‘lunker’ trout were also stocked at each lake,” Mondragon said.

As of February 1, any bait may be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size.

All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit and any angler harvesting trout must possess a trout permit as well.

Mondragon recommended anglers use 2 to 4-pound test line, small hooks and little or no added weight to their line.

According to MDC, popular baits include almost any type of small spinner, small crank baits, and natural baits such as worms, cheese, and commercially produced dough baits.

Find winter trout fishing areas near you online here.

