Snow plow company keeps up with the snowfall, clears parking lots for dozens of businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU Co., Mo. (KFVS) - A number of Heartland businesses closed early Thursday because of the winter weather, but business owners staying open often pay someone to clear their parking lot.

Crews are working around the clock to clear streets and parking lots.

“It’s been kind of hectic, the problem with this storm is that we couldn’t really start plowing until about 6 a.m., right when all the businesses are about to open so we’ve been kind of playing catchup all day,” Kevin Williams said.

Kevin Williams said he’s prepared for a long night.

“What we like to do, the businesses that are open... restaurants, banks, we manage them throughout the day and some of our larger churches and places that might not be open at nighttime, we’ll go and clear them to try and manage our time the best,” he said.

Year after year, Williams connects with folks in the community while out on the job.

“Most of the clients are pretty nice. We’ve had a good relationship together. They trust us to take care of their lots.”

Jim Limbaugh at Montgomery Bank is one of those clients. He isn’t afraid to brave the cold and help out.

“We try to get out here early in the am,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh says it’s important to him to have a clear lot to better serve customers.

“Some of our employees as well they live all over so we try to work with them and their safety and the safety of our customers is number one for us,” he said.

Williams plans to clear all lots for his clients by Friday and plans to plow 30 businesses by the end of the night.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.